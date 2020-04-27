The family is going to grow? Kourtney Kardashian reacts to rumors of pregnancy, and suggests the plans, after you resume a dating relationship, and come to check it out!

That is, the “factory” still has not closed from time to time? On Wednesday (22), Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of a bathing suit, while you enjoyed your vacation in Italy. However, one fan was left in doubt as to whether she was expecting a baby. But, Kourt gave way for the questioning, and he had a reaction to the unusual and eye-opening.

“Are you pregnant?”wanted to know in a chase with an emoji in love. Kourtney was quick to give his answer intriguing. “No, I want to”he told the older sister of the family. She also explained that she had given this impression: “It’s in the corner.”. But it is the question is now: is it possible that in three of her children, Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with the muse you want is a room with herdeirinho? Take a look at it:

At the end of last year, the People revealed that the owner of the trademark “Poosh” solved “take a chance” when her now ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The lovebirds were together for two years, until the end of December 2018 at the latest, but it appears that they are firm and strong again. According to the ^ duke, alan, Kourt would have been on holiday to the side of the boyzão. Connecting the dots of the situation is that she wants to raise a family, with the model in extreme poverty?

The fact is that Kourtney, never hid it as much as motherhood is important to her. Even in seasons past, the star had several fights with Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, because of their three children. In any case, it is likely that you do not we will be with you in a future pregnancy is up close, after a decision is made on the advantage of moving away from the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

“I will, of course, I am grateful to you for all the years of filming the show. But, you know, I’ve spent so many years in front of the camera, and I’ve only been with my head in a different place”she recounted to her family. Well, even if from a distance, and we know that we will be “Keeping Up” with, or without, a reality… and who knows, maybe soon we have more news of this clan is growing, wasn’t it?!