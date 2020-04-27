The fashion of the Oscars: the 20 photographs of Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and more artists who shine on the red carpet

The ceremony of the Oscars was marked by her looks full of the glamour of the red carpet in their entire history, as well as the announcement of the names of the prize winners, and the choice of costumes for each and every guest star is one of the most eagerly-awaited of the night, star-studded Hollywood. For this reason, the Purepeople held at the gallery, up to 20 outfits that made their way into the spotlight over the last ten years, while you get ready to watch the 92ª edition of the biggest award in world cinema, which is scheduled for this Sunday (09).

The black anything but basic, win each and every time

A reference in the world of fashion, the fashion designer Coco Chanel used to say that the two things most necessary for a wife was “a little black dress, and a man who loves her”. The neutral tone is, in fact, a trend, yet timeless at the Oscars: in the last year, for example, Lady Gaga has crossed the red carpet in a long, bulky, Alexander McQueen. With the long sleeves in the same shade, the main character in the movie “A Star is Born” had also a necklace of a diamond, a 128-carat Tiffany & Co. He also starred in black has been Angelina Jolie in 2012, she has a long fendado Atelier Versace, which has yielded up to other on the web account, as valued on the leg of the artist’s work.

Metal are little darlings

Bet, is good enough for the summer season, black is one of the trends that your favorite at a number of international awards. And is there a rule of thumb is clear: the more, the better. The long background on the death, win tops, powerful, and the textures varied. In 2016, australia’s Margot Robbie, in 2016, chose a Tom Ford’s powerful V-neck, and the appearance of the skin of a snake. In a more classical, Stone has a Givenchy Haute Couture with the fringe at the length, by the year 2017, the year when he took home the award for Best Actress for ‘La La Land’.

Satin, combining delicacy and sophistication

The looks with the fabric satin is also are right in the awards: the slip dress, one of the models most popular this season, had been in use since the beginning of the decade, in the same place. In 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker, drew out the flashing with a deep Chanel, as well levinho, and in a light shade of yellow. Three years later, after Anne Hathaway was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in a dress that is structured red wine, and with her back to the show will indeed take place .

Dress, earning it a strong competitor

In the world of fashion is becoming more and more genderless, and so is reflected in the choice of outfits: a long time ago, jumpsuits, and suits have been stealing the scene in the same place. In the year 2018, the Emma Stone-out of the obvious, and combined it with a red blazer acinturado of the black trousers from Louis Vuitton. Who holds the record for nominations for the award, Meryl Streep teamed with black skirt with a slit, a blazer boyfriend jacket, white v-neck for a unique look, created by Alber Elbaz, of Lanvin in the year 2015.

(For Marilise Gomes)