The father of Britney Spears to continue, with the guidance of the singer, after a victory in a U.S. court – Monet

For the entrepreneur, Jamie Spears is going to continue with the guardianship of his daughter, the singer is Britney Spears, after you come out the winner in a competition for Justice of the united states with his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, Lynne Spears. The transfer of custody of Britney’s mother, it was a desire to own singer, and also fan of her. However, the authorities in charge of the case, determined that the world of work and the financial work of the artist will continue to be managed by her father. The information was reported by the website TMZ.

In the midst of her treatment for cancer, that night She transferred her responsibility for his attorney, Jodi Montgomery. The expectation on the part of the entrepreneur is that he may be able to return to their jobs beginning in January of the year 2020.

According to the international press, in addition to the problems that have impaired the health of Jamie Spears, the father of the singer is also the subject of a restraining order that prevents him to get closer to the son of the old man’s daughter, and Sean (14 years old). The restraining order would have been reached for Britney after her father’s if you ignore the teenager and beating him. The incident occurred in August, and of the father, and the daughter would be broken from then on.

Over the past few weeks, the legal battle regarding the administration of the guardianship of Britney, has resulted in a campaign by a virtual called the ‘Free Britney’, was started by a group of fans of an artist that is believed to be the most necessary, the existence of a person who is responsible for the management of your professional and personal life of the singer.

Custody of her was given by the courts in the United States in 2008, and after experiencing a number of legal problems with authorities in the united states. She even ran the risk of losing custody of their children. However, the determination of custody allowed her to follow him with their life, without any major problems with the Justice.

Even so, recent reports reported by the news media of US realize that Britney would be coming to live with psychological problems, especially after she decides to stop taking his medication. The people closest to her, also alleges that Jamie Spears is in contrast to the relationship of a daughter with a dancer and a model, Sam, Asghari, and it would be the only impediment to that, Britney is the case with your boyfriend.

