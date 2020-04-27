the film of the ‘Batman’ could be Hailee Steinfeld or Elle Fanning in the lead role

After rumors indicated that the Warner Bros. I would be developing a film from the ‘Batman‘ new clues have started to emerge, and, second, the We-Got-This-Covered, and the studio has already started a list of possible names to play the main role.

The sources on the website indicate that the Hailee Steinfeld and Elle Fanning they are being listed for a live, Kara Zor-El, and they are the only ones revealed so far.

However, this does not mean that they are the only ones that play a role in the future, as in the process of casting has not yet begun, and the Warner Bros. it is just a listing of the possible candidates.

From what has been said above, ‘Supergirl’ it should start production in 2020, and it will be part of a universe that is separate from the actual DCEUby restarting the mythology of the kryptonian.