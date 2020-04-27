The guide to life, love and Lady Gaga

However, not everyone in the world is on top of what’s going on in your life, for loving Her, for this reason, we have decided to take up this question from time to time, and do it in a gallery, talking about all of the relationships of the stars. This time, though, she found “the guy”?
Luc Carl
In the heart of the canntora it was a bateirista of the metal band. It has inspired a good portion of the songs on the CD The Famein addition to that of the ““cool Nebraska guy“the You and I. They were in a relationship yo-yo for two years, and in the end he left the singer devastated.
Rob Fusari
Stefani first met the music producer when she was 19 years old – around the same time that she became Lady Gaga. Also he was the one who insisted that it would work with beats dancing in their very first hits.
They were completed in 2010, but the journal said that they were still friends. However, two months later, in the end, the producer had sued Her claiming that he had helped them in their career, and that would have been recognized, financially because of this. In response, she sued him to get her to sign an illegal contract. In the end, it was lost in the process.
Matty “Dada” Williams
Her music has met with the designer in the Los Angeles area while I was eating japanese food at a restaurant. The two had an affair, brief but after they played it, they are the best partners for the job. Over time, he became the creative director of the The Haus of Gaga.
“I was struck by the talent of her“he said to the magazine i-D.
Did
The singer, long live the queen ” Did for a short time in 2009. In the model, and dancer in the clip is her LoveGame.
In July of the same year, the The E! News he confirmed that the player has ended up with the singer after seeing a photograph of her in the newspaper The Sun kissing each other’s house. “It was difficult for them to get away from it, but when it happened everything turned out“.
Already, the unauthorised biography of the singer, it was revealed that she broke up with him because of the jealousy of the male dancer. Apparently, he fought with her, after seeing the hot scenes in the clip The planet.
Luc Carl
In July 2010, she moved back in with Carl. The relationship only came to an end for a time in the year 2011.
“I’ve never loved anyone like I love him“she said to the magazine Rolling Stone Magazine. “This relationship is also shaped me“.
Taylor Kinney
When Gaga met Taylor Kinney, actor on the series The Chicago Fire who starred in the clip You and Iin 2011, it was love at first sight!
The relationship began to get more and more serious, and in 2014, Gaga has come up to say that he wasin the face“in an interview with Howard Stern. In the following year, the two noivaram.
However, something has gone wrong on the road, and in July of 2016, they announced that they were ending the relationship. Her use of the social media to ask fans to respect him in the end.
Christian Carino
After the affair with Taylor, Gaga has been involved with the entrepreneur on EACH. They’ve been seen kissing each other during the The Super Bowl in the fall of 2017.
They got engaged in secret, in the same year, something that has been acknowledged by Her, as she called him, “themy boyfriend“to receive an award at the event Elle”s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebrationin October of 2018.
However, after the period of the awards received by the beginning of 2019 at the latest, two of the ended in the.
Dan Horton
Gaga seemed to be having fun with a music. They have been seen in the atmosphere of romance during the show, which took place in August of 2019.
However, the bidding was very quick. In a post on the Instagram it was published shortly after the two were seen out together, Gaga referred to her as “asingle woman“.