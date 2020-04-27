The hero Dwayne Johnson up against Superman in the DC? The star opens up in the game

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
11


However, The Rock gave fans a glimpse of hope for a long, long video on the Instagram, in which he tells why he is excited to play Adam’s Black population.

At one point during the video, the topic of a showdown between your character and Superman is raised by what is In Johnson’s book he says: “maybe in the future.”

See also:

Fast and the Furious: the CRAP that almost destroyed the franchise

It is expected that, in the movie Adam and Black comes to theaters on December 22, 2021.

READ MORE:  The future of Henry Cavill as Superman, it is unclear | have Fun
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here