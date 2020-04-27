The hero Dwayne Johnson up against Superman in the DC? The star opens up in the game

However, The Rock gave fans a glimpse of hope for a long, long video on the Instagram, in which he tells why he is excited to play Adam’s Black population.
At one point during the video, the topic of a showdown between your character and Superman is raised by what is In Johnson’s book he says: “maybe in the future.”
It is expected that, in the movie Adam and Black comes to theaters on December 22, 2021.
