The Maximum temperature features of the Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters

This Sunday (the 16th), beginning at 14h20, on the The Maximum Temperaturethe The globe it displays the movie Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters. The film’s director, Thor Freudenthal, is based on a novel by Rick Riordan and it has Logan Lerman in the lead role.

The film is a sequel to the Percy Jackson and the Thief of Lightning. In the story, the title character is a demigod who embarks on a quest to save Camp Half-Blood from attack in the game.

Technical data sheet

Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters

The Title Of The Original: Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters

Country of Origin: The american

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Thor Freudenthal

The cast: Jake Abel, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T Jackson, Logan Lerman, Douglas Smith, Stanley Tucci

Class: Adventure

The plot: Camp Half-Blood is attacked by a monster sent by Luke. Percy and friends set off on an adventure in search of the velocino de ouro, to protect the site.

