The new film stars Chris Pratt, you can climb to a great actor

While the work for the sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3:” don’t start with the star, Chris Pratt, is dedicated to the new project. Among them, it is Ghost Team Captainmovie action and sci-fi about an alien invasion.

To add to that he is in talks with the renowned actor J. K. Simmonsknown particularly for its acting, iconic in the film “Whiplash”: In Search of Perfection”. They were not told any details about the character, but, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Simmons, then, the parent of Pratt.

That is, in the negotiations, is also an actress Betty Gilpinwell-known for the series “GLOW”. Chris McKay is responsible for the “LEGO Batman: The Movie’, takes the direction, while the screenplay was in the hands of His Dean, and Bill Dubuque. The plot takes place in the future, when humanity is losing the war against the aliens after an invasion. To revert back to the game, the scientists are planning to bring back the soldiers from the past, to strive in the present.

“Seven Twelve,” which is a working title, is funded through a partnership between the studios, Skydance, and Paramount, the filming was due to begin in September on location in Iceland, and in Atlanta, georgia. By David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner, and David Goyer is the producer. J. K has recently had a recurring role on the reboot of the series, “Veronica Mars: The Young person a Spy”, aired on Hulu.

And speaking of Betty Gilpin

The actress was recently involved in a controversy regarding the film “The Hunt”, in which the cast is one of the band members. The production team started their campaign in a marketing coup, and then the release was cancelled by Universal Pictures due to all the criticism about the game’s plot, in which a group of strangers is out of the by the liberal elite in the us.

In the current climate of anti-weapons, and the recent terrorist attacks, led to the decision. Also of Betty, the long, starry, also by Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Ike Barinholtz, Glenn Howerton, and Ethan Suplee.

