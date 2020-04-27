The New Mutants: the Movie, with Maisie Williams will most refilmagens later this year – News in film

Producer of fault on the agendas of the key players for the delay of the film.

If you are overwhelmed by the variety of refilmagens changes and releases surrounding The New Mutant, then this news is for you!!! After all, what producer Simon Kinberg has decided to update the public on what the heck is going on in the making of this movie.

In an interview with the Digital Spythe executive told me that the most refilmagens they are referred to, but it’s hard to fit in with the schedules of the actors, because the Fox doesn’t have the same body that is Marvel Studios. “There will be new recordings by 2019, this is why Disney has scheduled a new date for the premiere. As well as solving what will be the changes, the other issue is to bring together the original cast back. At first glance, it appears to be simple, they are not the big names in the movie, but you are all in the TV series. So, we have to wait for their appointments, and to arrange a time when we can all get together in one place.”

Even though it does not explain the reason for so many changes to the design, the rationale behind it does make sense. Maisie Williams has just shut down the phenomenon, Game of Thrones, Charlie Heaton is in a Stranger’s Things, and Alice Braga, is the star of the Queen of the South. Already in Henry’s Defense, and Blu, the Hunt will be appearing in the new series, such as the adaptation of the ” Who are You, Alaska? and the sci-fi Series, Another Life, respectively. In the end, Anya Taylor-Joy, still it has a career on the rise, on the big screen with the tv series The Queen’s Gambit.

Today, Disney has scheduled the release of the film, Josh Boone (The Fault is in the Stars for the 3rd day of April in the year 2020. Here in Brazil, and a new date has not yet been released. Apparently, there is an intention to bring the movie to the big screen, but with the possibility of a first, directly in the streaming service, Disney+ should not be ruled out.

