The next Stage in his debut at the top of the box office of the national

Jumanji: The Next Phase it debuted at the top of the box office of the national agreement with the data of the Comscore. The new film from the franchise starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Black raised R$ 17.1 million in the latter end of the week, overcoming My Mother is A Part 3that brought The R$ 13.7 million at the same time.

Frozen 2the sequence of the animation, in 2013, which is included with the all-new journey of Elsa and Anna-rose R$ 9.9 million in between Thursday-Sunday. The animation was at the front of the The Storylong , appointed to the Oscarthat did it $ 1.3 million at the same time.

Closing out the top 5 from the box office on the national he was Lovely Womennew adaptation of the classic novel Louisa May Alcott. Directed by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Special Scanlen directed by Greta Gerwigthe film’s raked in $ 1.3 million in the latter end of the week.

Check out below some of the numbers in the box office

The box office

16
19
in January

1

1

Jumanji: The Next Phase

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 17.1

The box office

Overall, Brazil

R$ 17.1

The public in Brazil

950468

The box office The world

$ 712.0

2

2

My Mother is A Part 3

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 13.7

The box office

Overall, Brazil

R$ 137.9

The public in Brazil

8679037

3

3

Frozen 2

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 9.9

The box office

Overall, Brazil

R$ 101.3

The public in Brazil

6344816

The box office The world

$ 1402.7

4

4

Lovely Women

The box office

16
19
in January

The R$ 1.3

The box office

Overall, Brazil

The R$ 3.9

The public in Brazil

193796

The box office The world

$ 130.9

5

5

The Story

The box office

16
19
in January

The R$ 1.3

The box office

Overall, Brazil

The R$ 1.6

The box office The world

$ 31.8

6

6

Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 0.541

The box office

Overall, Brazil

R$ 53.5

The public in Brazil

2786637

The box office The world

$ 1028.7

7

7

The parasite

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 0.463

The box office

Overall, Brazil

R$ 4.2

The public in Brazil

228145

The box office The world

$ 139.3

8

8

Deep Threat

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 0.278

The box office

Overall, Brazil

The R$ 2.1

The public in Brazil

133063

The box office The world

$ 27.4

9

9

In The Civil War (2019)

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 0.14

The box office

Overall, Brazil

R$ 0.14

The box office The world

$ 121.3

10

10

Between the Knives, and the Secrets of

The box office

16
19
in January

R$ 0.116

The box office

Overall, Brazil

The R$ 9.7

The public in Brazil

529350

The box office The world

$ 277.9

*Data in millions) Source: Comscore Mmx



