The next Stage in his debut at the top of the box office of the national

Jumanji: The Next Phase it debuted at the top of the box office of the national agreement with the data of the Comscore. The new film from the franchise starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Black raised R$ 17.1 million in the latter end of the week, overcoming My Mother is A Part 3that brought The R$ 13.7 million at the same time.
Frozen 2the sequence of the animation, in 2013, which is included with the all-new journey of Elsa and Anna-rose R$ 9.9 million in between Thursday-Sunday. The animation was at the front of the The Storylong , appointed to the Oscarthat did it $ 1.3 million at the same time.
Closing out the top 5 from the box office on the national he was Lovely Womennew adaptation of the classic novel Louisa May Alcott. Directed by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Special Scanlen directed by Greta Gerwigthe film’s raked in $ 1.3 million in the latter end of the week.
Check out below some of the numbers in the box office
The box office
16
19
in January
1
1
Jumanji: The Next Phase
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 17.1
The box office
Overall, Brazil
R$ 17.1
The public in Brazil
950468
The box office The world
$ 712.0
2
2
My Mother is A Part 3
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 13.7
The box office
Overall, Brazil
R$ 137.9
The public in Brazil
8679037
3
3
Frozen 2
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 9.9
The box office
Overall, Brazil
R$ 101.3
The public in Brazil
6344816
The box office The world
$ 1402.7
4
4
Lovely Women
The box office
16
19
in January
The R$ 1.3
The box office
Overall, Brazil
The R$ 3.9
The public in Brazil
193796
The box office The world
$ 130.9
5
5
The Story
The box office
16
19
in January
The R$ 1.3
The box office
Overall, Brazil
The R$ 1.6
The box office The world
$ 31.8
6
6
Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 0.541
The box office
Overall, Brazil
R$ 53.5
The public in Brazil
2786637
The box office The world
$ 1028.7
7
7
The parasite
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 0.463
The box office
Overall, Brazil
R$ 4.2
The public in Brazil
228145
The box office The world
$ 139.3
8
8
Deep Threat
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 0.278
The box office
Overall, Brazil
The R$ 2.1
The public in Brazil
133063
The box office The world
$ 27.4
9
9
In The Civil War (2019)
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 0.14
The box office
Overall, Brazil
R$ 0.14
The box office The world
$ 121.3
10
10
Between the Knives, and the Secrets of
The box office
16
19
in January
R$ 0.116
The box office
Overall, Brazil
The R$ 9.7
The public in Brazil
529350
The box office The world
$ 277.9
*Data in millions) Source: Comscore Mmx