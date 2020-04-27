The next Stage in his debut at the top of the box office of the national

Jumanji: The Next Phase it debuted at the top of the box office of the national agreement with the data of the Comscore. The new film from the franchise starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Black raised R$ 17.1 million in the latter end of the week, overcoming My Mother is A Part 3that brought The R$ 13.7 million at the same time.

Frozen 2the sequence of the animation, in 2013, which is included with the all-new journey of Elsa and Anna-rose R$ 9.9 million in between Thursday-Sunday. The animation was at the front of the The Storylong , appointed to the Oscarthat did it $ 1.3 million at the same time.

Closing out the top 5 from the box office on the national he was Lovely Womennew adaptation of the classic novel Louisa May Alcott. Directed by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Special Scanlen directed by Greta Gerwigthe film’s raked in $ 1.3 million in the latter end of the week.

Check out below some of the numbers in the box office