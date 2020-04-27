The programming in the world of TODAY, SUNDAY (26/04), the times of the WEEK, Maximum Temperatures, Size of the Family, that’s great, and the other

06:25 The Holy Mass

07:26-Globe Community

07:53, Small Business & Large Business

08:30 Globo Rural

At 09:27 Pm Auto Sport

10:00 Pm Sports Spectacular

At 12:30 In Family Size

The guest for this Sunday, Deborah Secco and her Saints to remind us of involvement, and they talk about relationships with family members at the time of the withdrawal.

13:36 Maximum Operating Temperature – Godzilla

Joe Brody, has created the child alone after the death of his wife in a car accident at the nuclear power plant where they both worked, Japan. He never accepted the disaster, and then, 15 years later, still mulling over what had happened, trying to find an explanation. Ford Brody, now an adult, has been a soldier in the american army and must fight desperately to save the world’s people – especially his family – the giant, unwavering and incredibly scary monster Godzilla.

MORE INFO

The title of the Original GodzillaElenco, Aaron Tylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins, and Juliette BinocheDireção And EdwardsNacionalidade AmericanaGênero Science Fiction

Joe Brody, has created the child alone after the death of his wife in a car accident at the nuclear power plant where they both worked, Japan. He never accepted the disaster, and then, 15 years later, still mulling over what had happened, trying to find an explanation. Ford Brody, now an adult, has been a soldier in the american army and must fight desperately to save the world’s people – especially his family – the giant, unwavering and incredibly scary monster Godzilla.

16:00 Football Replay: Brazil x Italy

The broadcast of the final of the 1994 world Cup, a dispute between Brazil and Italy, with the story of the original has Been House and a pre-game for 30 minutes.

18:55 of Domingão do Faustão

20:00 is Amazing

22:31-Big Brother Brasil 20

23:23 of Sunday, the Highest – in The Shadow of the Enemy

Alex Cross is a famous detective who works in Washington, dc. When you know that a family member has been murdered, he begins to investigate the case. Soon, she finds out that other people had been killed by the same serial killer, Michael Sullivan, who always sends a bloody message to him. The Cross promises, then, is to capture it at any cost, even if it means crossing the boundaries of the law.

MORE INFO

The Title Of The Original Alex CrossElenco Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox, Edward Burns, Rachel Nichols, Cicely Tyson, Carmen Ejogo, Giancarlo Esposito, John C. McGinley, And Jean RenoDireção Lot CohenNacionalidade AmericanaGênero Thriller

Alex Cross is a famous detective who works in Washington, dc. When you know that a family member has been murdered, he begins to investigate the case. Soon, she finds out that other people had been killed by the same serial killer, Michael Sullivan, who always sends a bloody message to him. The Cross promises, then, is to capture it at any cost, even if it means crossing the boundaries of the law.

00:49 The Flash-Big Brother Brasil

00:54 Cinemaço – S. W. A. T. – Special Command

In Los Angeles, california, is a veteran sergeant of the S. W. A. T. is tasked with rescuing the image of the unit, to be shaken by the failure to prevent the injury of a hostage during a bank robbery. To this end, it brings together the best team possible to capture a drug dealer, and the frenchman ran away after you deliver to us $ 100 million for his release.

MORE INFO

The title of the Original S. W. A. T. Cast, Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, LL Cool J, Josh Charles, Olivier Martinez.The Direction Of The Clark JohnsonNacionalidade AmericanaGênero Action

In Los Angeles, california, is a veteran sergeant of the S. W. A. T. is tasked with rescuing the image of the unit, to be shaken by the failure to prevent the injury of a hostage during a bank robbery. To this end, it brings together the best team possible to capture a drug dealer, and the frenchman ran away after you deliver to us $ 100 million for his release.

02:28 The Owl One – To Be Discarded

The famous hacker Drew Reynolds is, in short, which is captured by the central intelligence agency, after a series of actions against the system. It is a proposition hard to digest: – or offers his works for the agency, or should they spend the rest of his life in prison. The CIA, together with other prisoners, and form a kind of a group “dropped” from the system.

MORE INFO

The Title Of The ThrowawaysElenco, Peter Brooke, James Caan; Noel Clarke; Sam Huntington; Jack Kesy; Katie Mcgrath;Directed By Tony Bui;Nationality AmericanaGênero Action

The famous hacker Drew Reynolds is, in short, which is captured by the central intelligence agency, after a series of actions against the system. It is a proposition hard to digest: – or offers his works for the agency, or should they spend the rest of his life in prison. The CIA, together with other prisoners, and form a kind of special