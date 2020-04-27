The Rock took him 30 years to fulfill the promise that he made to his mother after the family was evicted

Kevin Winter/Getty Images



In spite of the body’s muscular physique that earned him the Dwayne Johnson the nickname of “the Rock” (the rock), he has already shown on several occasions that it is a real “brute-sensitive”. And the most warm-hearted of the star has a lot to do with his past, and the creation of what has been received, Ata Johnson, and his mother.

The Ata has been such an important place in the life of The Rock, when he was still a young man, he made a promise that you just would be able to comply with the 30-years-later

Dwayne Johnson, today, is one of the players the highest paid in the world and you can enjoy a comfortable, luxurious and very different from the one he had met during his childhood and teenage years.

A tough childhood Dwayne Johnson

The father-of-The-Rock was a professional wrestler, and, therefore, had to travel a lot. The family had been living as a nomad, and, at that time, he has spent more than 13 of the change. “As I grew up, we lived in small apartments all over the country. We were on the road, from one state to the other, told the story of the famous interview.

Financially, the family In was difficult, and he came running out of the place in which to live when their house was lost. The event, the actor revealed: “we arrived at the house, and there was a padlock on the door and an eviction notice”.

Desperate, the mother-of-The-Rock, who was running for a busy road and was rescued by the actor, and that he was emotionally very much marked by the fact that. It was during this time that he, at the age of 15, he made a promise: one day, your mother would be the home of your dreams.

The Rock-it took 30 years to fulfill the promise that he made to his mother

He is obstinate, Dwayne Johnson, had to, quite literally, a fight to give you a more comfortable life for your family. The star decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and of his grandfather, and it turned out to be a professional wrestler.

In it was a big hit in the ring, and, still under the name of “Rocky Maivia”, he gained national fame and the money. In 1999, even before you pursue a career in art, he was able to take one home to their parents, but it wasn’t his home, that he felt that his mother deserved it.

A short time later, in 2002, The Rock has decided to focus on the film and was chosen to play the main role in “The Scorpion King”. For the film, which received a fee of $ 5.5 million, which is considered a world record for an actor in his first leading role in hero.

From there on In if you’d fall for the movie, and they cut it down for the whole of the struggle, and become a star of success, and now he could finally fulfill the promise he had made to his mother 30 years ago.

To make it even more special, The Rock did not want to just buy a real property to the minutes of the meeting. He has developed a surprising, exciting, and has delivered to the parent a golden ticket, as a ticket, for which he chose the house he wanted, and that you’ve always dreamed of.

