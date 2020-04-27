The Saga of the “Percy Jackson” you can win a reboot in the form of a series

The first of the Percy Jackson created by Rick Riordan, and you can win a reboot, in the format of the series, it is the We Got This Covered. There is still no information about what it would be for the streaming service or radio station that would lead to the story. It is worth noting that two of the books of history have already been given a film adaptation.

In 2010, he was released, “Percy Jackson the Thief of Lightning”, and in 2013 he premiered “Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters”. Together, the two productions distributed by Fox, collected about$425 million users around the world.

There is also the possibility of the reboot being a number of the platform, for Disney, since the company has acquired the rights of exhibition of the productions of the Fox. But nothing has yet been confirmed.

The first film had, with Logan Lerman as the title character of which gives title to the story, But. And it was Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth Chase, Brandon T. Jackson as Grover Underwood Pierce Brosnan as Chiron Jake Abel as Luke Castellan, Rosario Dawson as Persephone Sean Bean as Zeus, Steve Coogan as Hades, Kevin McKidd as Poseidon, Catheriene Keener as Sally Jackson, and uma Thurman as Medusa, Melina Kanakaredes as Athena, Serinda Swan as Aphrodite, and Erica Cerra as Hera.

The second one brought him back, Lerman, Daddario, and T. Jackson, as well as having the participation of some of the world’s first feature film, along with some new additions, such as Leven Rambin as Clarisse La Rue, Douglas Smith as Tyson, and Octavia Spencer, as the lack of credit.

The story about demigods, written by Riordan, you still have three more books, in addition to the two already disabled: “The Curse of the Titan,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth” and “The Final End”.

Fun fact:

The film productions are not the only ones on Percy Jackson. On the 20th of September it arrived on Broadway in “The Lightning Thief (The Percy Jackson, the Musical”, a musical adaptation about the son of Poseidon, according to the And. Being limited to a 16-week period, the musical can be seen at the Longacre Theatre. It’s two years of performances in more than 32 cities and towns.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

Comments