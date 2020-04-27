The sisters Kardashian had been exchanging slaps and insults on the reality tv show; watch it

Play/YouTube Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had a fight heated on the most recent episode of the reality tv show family



The weather warmed up in the house of the Kardashians! In a heated argument he made to the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40-year-old, and, Kim, Kardashian, 39, to exchange insults, kicks, and slaps on the most recent episode of the reality show family.

In the part that viralizou in social media, the sisters are accompanied in the room by Kendall and Khloe Kardashian, and you talk about the “effort” of each other. Before that, Kim and Kendall were talking about the decision in the younger Case is not special in Paris for the Fashion Week because of illness.

Kim Kardashian has said that desfilaria, “even though he was on his death bed:” it was hard for the family, and he pointed out that, Kourtney, and Kendall wouldn’t do the same thing.

Without patience, Kourtney countered with: “You act as if I don’t do it!!! Do you have this narrative in their minds… and I literally, I’m going to f**** * * * if you have to mention it again. Change your way of thinking! I have too much work!”.

When you realize that you and Kim were laughing, Kourtney went up to her sister, and the two entered into a struggle which, in vain, and Khloe tried to separate them. Right now, the fans are discussing the possibility of Kourtney to leave the program, which follows the lives of a family.

You see, the point of the argument:

kourtney slapped him so strong in the face of kim, who is the make-up of it ended up on the wall with that. pic.twitter.com/FBT0b0VxDS — chris (@manilegion) April 3, 2020