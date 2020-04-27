The sisters Kardashian-Jenner pose together produzidíssimas at the click of a rare – those Who

+



Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

The stars of the reality tv show, and talked about what we recall, it seems a lie, but it’s hard to see a photo of the five sisters Kardashian-Jenner next in a single shot. It’s the click of rare, never-before-seen, was shared by Khloé Kardashian, 35, on Instagram on Thursday (the 26th), at the side of the sisters, Kendall Jenner, 24; Kourtney Kardashian’s, 40’s; Kim, Kardashian, 39); and Kylie Jenner, 22, all of produzidíssimas for Christmas with the family.

find out more

“When Kourt gives a party for the people arrruma”, announced Khloé on the image of the program. The festival made headlines because it was the concert of the singer SIA and a host of performance – and Kim and husband, Kanye West, for example, took a jacket that was from Michael Jackson to her daughter North6 years of age.

Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.