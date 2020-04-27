The squad of 6 in addition to Ryan Reynolds: where In the world do you know these people? – News in film

You know (or remember) who you are, and the other five members of the team to the title of the film.

Mixing car chases in the style of Fast & Furious, the explosions, the way the film-maker, Michael Bay loves, and the charisma of Ryan Reynolds, Squad 6 has arrived in the Series with a foot in the door. Even though it is the most famous of all is the invasion of Asgard is not the only familiar face in the cast. For this reason, it is the AdoroCinema he decided to bring together the key works in the careers of the other actors who are part of the team that gives the film its name.

Mélanie Laurent

The French actress began her career by working on productions in his home country at the end of the 90’s. It wasn’t until 2009 that he made his debut in the world of the character of Shosanna Dreyfus in’s inglourious basterds, a film directed by Quentin Tarantino. Since then, Mélanie Laurent, he participated in productions as diverse as the thriller and the independent Man to be Duplicated (in 2013), and the new Trick of the Master ” (2013), in addition to lending his voice to the Nojinho of the Fun of the Mind (2015). In Squad 6, she plays the role of a spy On.

Corey Hawkins

Trained at the world-renowned university, Julliard, Corey Hawkins and debuted professionally on Broadway, and making a small cameo appearance in the film Iron Man 3 (2013). Two years later, he joined the cast of The Walking Dead and is portrayed in the rapper Dr. Dre in the cinebiografia Straight Outta Compton. A short time later, she starred in Kong’s Island of the Skull (in 2017), and Infiltrated the Klan (by 2018), as well as having won the role of Benny in the musical, In A suburb of New York city in the year 2020). In the long Michael Bay, he gives life to the ex-sniper with Blaine.

Adria Arjona

The author of the doctor She is best known for his work on the series. Adria Arjona has made its debut on american TV in 2014 in the role of Dani jones in the series Person of Interest. A year later she got a leading role on the second season of True Detective, and took part of the Narcos. Recently, the actress can be seen in the Circle of Fire: The Rebellion (by 2018) and the production of platforms, from streaming competitors: Good Omens (by 2019), the Amazon, and the film’s Operation on the Border (to 2019) of the Series.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Long before we interpret it to Javier at the Squad 6Manuel Garcia-Rulfo worked on the production to Mexico, their country of origin. It was when he was part of a series, with A Drink in Hell ” (2015), and a long Seven and a Target (by 2016), and that his career was turned upside down. From there, he landed roles in Murder on the Orient Express (2017), A hit man is a Day of a Soldier (until 2018) and The Widow (2018).

Ben Hardy

Born in England, Ben Hardy, he began his career in the theater, and soon landed a role on the soap opera to the british EastEnders in 2013. Three years later, the artist from the thief, but Billy was released in theaters as Warren Worthington III, the Angel in X-Men: Apocalypse. Almost immediately, the spotlight has turned to the actor, and that he continued to participate in large-scale production, such as in the novel by Mary Shelley (in 2017), and a biography of the musical Bohemian Rhapsody (by 2018), which gave birth to Roger Taylor, the drummer for the band Queen.

6 Underground (in the original), is now available on Netflix.