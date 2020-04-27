The world-Positive ‘ Jason Momoa shows ‘real’ look and feel, and traumatiza watch the Super Bowl

One of the biggest annual events on the american TELEVISION, the Super Bowl is full of shopping, with a wide range of ads are.

On one of those ads, in the company of a mortgage Rocket Mortgage had a trade that was conducted with the participation of the star of Game of Thrones, and Aquaman, Jason Momoa.

The ad you saw Momoa’s totally comfortable in her own house, that led him to “take off” your muscles, and beautiful hair, revealing a thin man and the bald man at the bottom (see below).

The appearance is a little different, and a freak of the actor who of course became a topic on the internet, and it has been talked about a lot on Twitter.

“Jason Momoa’s ripped muscles, and hair, and I am appalled,” wrote one fan. “You see Jason Momoa to forcibly uproot his divine nature from his body, it was disturbing in a profound way,” said the other. “This version is, Jason Momoa is still 91,1% more beautiful than me,” he said to a third party Jason Momoa returns in Aquaman 2, which hits theaters in December 2022.

Source: the Observatory of the Film