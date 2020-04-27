These 5 facts will prove that, if Tony Stark were still alive he would beat the Coronavirus Entertainment

It is the people, we have reached the one-year anniversary of the “Ii: Ultimatum”, and there’s nothing better to remind you of this epic conclusion…

























It is the people, we have reached the one-year anniversary of the “Ii: Ultimatum”, and there’s nothing better to remind you of this epic conclusion of a tribute to the death of the most painful in the life: Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). There are people in the internet saying that the world is crazy because the genius is no longer among us, and to see if this is true, we decided to separate some of the facts that can prove this theory.

Passed for 365 days, but it’s not worth the grief from the fans Marvel comics due to the fact that the Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) he died in “the Avengers: Ultimatum” is going to last you for many years to come. The last character was a heroic and memorable, and it marked an incredible moment in the MCU, paving the way for the next few box office hits that come out there. But what is clear is that, for the time being, we will not have a lot of news in the film industry because of the pandemic of the Coronavirus that is spread out all over the world.

For this reason, we are content to remind you of our group, saving a favorite, mostly because they are all isolated in the house. And, in thinking about all of this complicated time we’re living in the Purebreak along with a great number of on the internet, you realize one thing in all of this confusion took place after that Tony Stark to say goodbye to the Avengers.

(If we’re being honest, those things don’t go right when Tony Stark died)

After reading this, there is the question: is he still among us, would things be any different? To prove this point, we have separated it here’s 5 facts that show whether the Iron Man would have been alive, he surely would beat the Coronavirus:

1. He would find a cure and the Back super-fast

2. He would fly around the world in order to send it home to the people who are on the streets

3. They would make great gifts for those in need

4. It would help in the production of Personal protective equipment for health care workers and essential services

5. It recriaria a handle on the infinite, to solve everything “in a heartbeat”

And there you have it, you also think that it is the Tony Stark it would be the person who would take us to this big problem over and over again?