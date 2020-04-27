This is the song with the grip on Travis Scott’s”, was created by Artificial Intelligence

– Advertising

Digital agency Space150 has recently launched a music entirely generated by an AI, with lyrics and melodies that are designed with the music in Scott’s mind, purely for his unique style, he recounts the Adweek. After you have to feed the model of the text generator with the lyrics for the first two weeks, the company ended up with a track titled “Jack Park is canny to the throat Dope, Man.” It also came with a weird video for a deepfake of Scott’s so-called Travisbott, which you can see above.

The executive creative director of Space150, Ned Lampert, told Adweek that it was not built for any specific client. “We were fascinated with the ‘what if we tried to do a new song, as the song is using IA and ultimately leading to GOING to middle east.’”, He had to say. “And then we chose Him, Scott just because he’s an amazing artist, and he’s got a unique sound, and it all means that it has the appearance, both in terms of aural and visual.”

Lampert explained to them that the bot was still producing the letters over to eat, as long as I find out how to mimic the style of the Sword. “Is there a phrase such as ‘I don’t want to fuck up the food for your celebration,’” he said.

Were opened to things that I never surgiríamos,” continued Lampert. I love all the beautiful mistakes we have made in the entire time that you turn on or work [situações] when someone says something ridiculous and you end up doing just that. And there were quite a few of these types of behaviors in the process.”

