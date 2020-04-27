This was the first public appearance of Angelina Jolie in the year 2020

The missing characters are from the beginning of the year Angelina Jolie he made his first public appearance in 2020 to be photographed with the cast of Cirque du Soleil. The actress took her daughters, Zahara15-year-old, and Hotel11, the show is “Back” in Los Angeles, in the latter end of the week.

A member of the group Paola Fraschini he shared the photo on social media and wrote the following: “Ok.” I never thought that I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show That the soul is beautiful”.

Simple and with a little makeup on, the Hollywood star wore a little black dress. Zahara, who appears next to his mother, he chose a suit of the same color, while the Hotel has come up with a look of a lighter shade.