Time to fight back! Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld is photographed kissing

If you’re committed, right? After so many rumors and pictures together Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld they were caught kissing on Thursday (16/08).

The two of them were shot in the parking lot of a store in Los Angeles, california, in the United States, and it is not hidden from the paparazzi at the kiss. Time to fight back!

whether you think it’s a stunt or not, you have to admit that hailee and niall and their “i-fell-in-love” speeches and the songs are cute af pic.twitter.com/2HXA0fQO45 — the young ladies of charlie (@puthspitch) August 16, 2018

The rumors of a relationship between the two that began to emerge at the end of 2017, but they have never confirmed that. In January, Hailee went on to say that it has “lots of luck to you (my fans) care so much to me, to the point of knowing what I’m doing every second of my day, but I don’t think that it is sometimes difficult for people to understand that there is a limit to the life of each one of us.”

What do you think of the new couple? We have shippamos!




