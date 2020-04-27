Tom Holland shows you if you accept to make a new version of Back to the Future

Of course you may have heard the expression, deepfake. It is a technology that is able to change the faces of the people in the video. While here in Brazil, it is the whole of the day of the skit by using the face of the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro, in the United States, and the wave that is this movie. Several have already been made, and in the last week, there was one in particular he drew attention on social media. A video showing the faces of the friends of MCU, Tom Holland and Robert Downey, Jr. in the place of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future.

What a lot of fans have noticed, including that it was a certain physical resemblance between Holland and family at this time. And a lot of people even teased with the possibility of a re-up with the two actors in the lead role, as this is a new wave of Hollywood films, but that’s not supposed to happen, because the star of the Spider-man: Far from Homehe dismissed any possibility in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“If that were to happen with a new release, I wouldn’t be interested because the movie is just a perfect man.”said Holland, who also made it a point to explain that the manner in which it has built its Peter Parker in both films, the Spider, has a direct link to Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) from Back to the Future, and the other iconic characters from the 80’s.

“[O diretor Jon Watts] it gave us a whole bunch of movies, old movies to watch prior to the start of the film: the Girl in The Shocking Pink, the Club of the Five, and ferris bueller’s day off and Back To the Future. My goal is to try and be the Marty McFly of the of our generation. That was my biggest goal of all-time, and I’ve been lucky enough to have a journalist to tell you once again: ‘Oh, you’re like Marty McFly in the movie”, he said.

The director of Back To the Future, Robert Zemeckis, has already declared that by 2015, when the film completed 30 years, and that she wouldn’t want a new version, because it is expressly opposed to it. “[Isso] it can’t happen to me, and co-writer Bob Gale to be killed. I want to say to me, [um remake é] outrageous. Especially because it’s a very good movie. It’s like saying, ‘Let’s remake Citizen Kane’. What a shame, what folly is this? Why would someone do that?”, deplored at the time.

