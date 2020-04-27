‘Top-3″ by Sofia Carson reminds us, Cameron Boyce, in the text will tell you about the story

“My dear Evie, as long as I am writing this letter to you, I don’t know what to say good bye to you… But that’s not a good-bye. You and I are connected by heart, forever and for eternity. And until then, I love you, Evie. For ever and for all and ever.

5 years ago, I went to a hearing, which, as far as I know, it would turn my world upside down, and the pintaria with a beautiful blue color. To say that you have changed my life would be an understatement… But, to be honest, I can never say it enough. I will never be able to find the words to express to you the fairy tale that you have given me. You’ve taken me on a journey of life and not only in this life, but also of the previous one, and the millions of lives and for the future. Every precious moment, every memory, every laugh, every smile… it Seemed like a magic dust. Pure magic. A fairy-tale. But, most of all, my dear Evie, you have given me an angel in My Cam. On Our Cam. Who is looking out for us from up there now, dancing, laughing, just as he is (in the world), could make us laugh and smile as if every day would be heaven on earth…. I thank you for every hug you have given me. I can still feel the warmth of your embrace every single day. That’s what I’m going to do today in order to be able to be in your arms.

For 5 years, 3 short films, and here we are. My heart is full, my eyes filled with tears, struggling to find the right words… THANK you. It has been an HONOR. For our family, ‘the Descendants’, has been on the end of the fairy tale, but we are one family for ever. You have given me more joy than I could ever imagine, My gratitude to you is endless. Even though my word may not work, and I promise you, You will always be my family, and I will be… Always and forever… it’s Evie. I love you, Sophia.”