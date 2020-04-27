Tristan Thompson, you are invited to a brunch for Christmas day Kourtney Kardashian

Tristan Thompson could not attend the Christmas party with the family Kardashian-Jenner, on the evening of the 24th, but the ex of Khloe Kardashian was the father of her daughter is True, he was a guest for Kourtney Kardashian to be in with your breakfast (a snack between breakfast and lunch) in the morning of Christmas into your home, it is already a tradition in the family.

Every year, since Kourtney gave birth to son, Mason, her son with Scott Disick, the family will gather at the home of Kourtney to eat with family on Christmas morning.

It’s the perfect time for kids to get together around the tree to open the gifts from Santa Claus, to tell her older sister to the Kardashians.

“Khloe wants Tristan to be present at the first Christmas, the official is True, because this year it means more and is a bit anxious waiting for their gifts from Santa Claus,” said a source.

Tristan has been on hand to help Khloe in the creation of a young girl, but, up until now, the ex-couple never reconciled, and although many people believe that it is in the process of happening.

No forgiveness for Jordyn

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian has received some expensive gifts from an ex, Tristan Thompson, and some critics have questioned the advantage of the social networks, after the program, she was showing affection and love for him, but not with Jordyn Woods.

The mother of the True Canada has ended its relationship with the basketball player and after that he kissed your ex-best friend Kylie Jenner, but it seems that with the ex, she is trying to be a good one, while it does not speak with Jordyn, who had also lost the friendship of a Case on behalf of a slide.

“I’m not feeling negative, or hateful for no one! Life is too short! We are all human, trying to figure out this thing called life … Yeah, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. Would it not be natural for me to pretend I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to carry a heart that hate… The reason why I decided to post this is because I’m seeing a lot of comments from people asking, ‘why don’t you keep the same amount of energy with Jordyn?’… This is for Jordyn… this is for anyone else who hurt me. For some reason, people are willing to accept that I’m not only talking about the Treehouse. This message applies to ALL of the parties involved in the situations that I did. I’ve moved on, found forgiveness, and I wish you only happiness and joy!”, he said.