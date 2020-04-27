Was Eilish pays tribute to Britney Spears: “she’s a great icon

Was Eilish is a big fan of the Britney Spears – believe it or not. The teenager, 17-year-old wore a piece of clothing with prints that are from the Princess of Pop during a show in the United States, in the latter end of the week, and he confirmed his love for the artist, in an interview with “Extra”.

“I’m hoping that she will see it. I didn’t do for her to see it, I did it because I just love it. I always try to honor it. “Oh, God, Britney spears is an icon. I love it so much. Oh My God!”, he stated to the reporter.

To see photos and a video of the outfit she wore:

Was Eilish wearing Britney’s T-shirt during the concert!! NOW WE HAVE ONE MORE FAN, AND WAS 😍 #britneyspears #Billieeilish pic.twitter.com/MPWOGZnStd — ClaudiaDC (@ClaudiaDC10) December 7, 2019