‘We are counting our blessings’ — a Daily of Rio

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have some good news to share with the fans and full of the sad news during a pandemic, the coronavirus. The couple is expecting their second child, has revealed Eniko in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. She also shared a photo of her belly in the loose, with the caption, “baby # 2”. “In the midst of all of this, we are counting our blessings, and we couldn’t be more grateful to you!” she went on. “In a soon-to-be family of 6!” adding the hashtag “#glowingandgrowing.” Hart posted the same photo on her Instagram, labeled with the hashtags, “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh.” USA TODAY confirmed the news with a representative of Hart, Haley Hileman. The couple got married, 742, and has a son, Kenzo Kash Hart, who was born in the fall of 2017. Hart also has two children with his first wife, Torrei Hart): An 11 – Time for a year-and-07 – Hendrix’s one-year-old. Hart admitted he cheated on Eniko while she was pregnant with the first child. Eniko was discussed that at the end of 2019 at the latest documentary from the Series “Kevin Hart: don’t mess with it. ” She revealed that she learned of the news from her husband via a direct message on Instagram and said in the series, you immediately just lost it . ” I have continued to on the project. “If that’s what you want to do it, I don’t want to be a part of it.” ” In the end, she forgave him. “We’re going through this. We went for it. He is a better man now, “ she said. But, “three strikes you are out”. At the beginning of 2669173001, Hart told USA TODAY that she wanted another child. “We’re going to do one more, and then will throw in the towel after that one,” he said. “More is enough ” – this is a noisy household. There is a quiet in between the kids and the dog. So, I think that adding one more is really complete, the circle of the family, the Hart, and we’ll be there. That’s it.” Contributing: Carly Mallenbaum, Patrick Ryan. More: the Doc from Netflix: Kevin Hart: what we have learned, and by that accident it is not covered