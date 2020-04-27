We checked: it Is false that Greta Thunberg has been tight-lipped about the fires in Australia

It circulates through social networks, which in this instance, the Swedish Greta Thunberg has not yet come to terms with the fires in Australia. By means of checking news reports, the users of Facebook have requested that this material be examined. Check out the work of verification of theThe magnifying glass:

“Where is the girl of your dreams stolen? 😂😂😂”

The caption for the photo in a post of Facebook that is, until the 13 of January 10, 2020, with more than 280 shares

FALSE

The information is reviewed by the The magnifying glass it’s a fake. That is different from what is circulated by the social networks, in this instance, the Swedish Greta Thunberg comes to speaking out about the fires in Australia since last November. On the 10th day of the month, it he shared an article that was published in the Sydney Morning Herald the effect of climate change on wildfires in the country. Two days later, retuitou an open letter to the prime minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, and written by a high-school student who has lost their home in a fire.

In the comment, But that is more reflected in the social networks and in the press posted on his Twitter on the 22nd of December. In this instance, said the following:“, Or even disasters like this seem to generate some form of political action. How is that possible?”. Along with the text, she also shared a video that showed a forest of Australia is on fire.

Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?

Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and the increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires

That’s what has to change.

Now. https://t.co/DQcZViKJQz — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 22, 2019

The prime minister of australia, Scott Morrison, has responded to the comments. “I wasn’t fit to make comments about what people outside of Australia think that Australia should be doing. In Australia, we make what we believe is appropriate for Australia, and this has always been the principle upon which I go. I’m not here to try and impress people on the outside, ” said the politician.

On the 31st of December, But came back to comment on the case on Twitter. In the social network, the girl he shared three videos here, here and hereshowing the fire in Australia, and the use of the hashtags #thisisfine #AustraliaFires. The effects of fire on fauna in the australian has also been noted by the young woman on the social networking site. On the 7th day of January, in this instance, he wrote that “ecologists at the University of Sydney, WWF-Australia has estimated that one billion animals died in forest fires in Australia”.

Ecologists at the University of Sydney, and WWF-Australia, the estimate that a billion animals have died in Australia’s bushfires.

“Over a billion ” would be a very conservative figure,” says Chris Dickman from the University of Sydney, australia. #AustraliaFires https//t, co/b1DHgrGUSd — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 7, 2020

It is worth mentioning that, But he used his networks to retweet comments from other people about the Australia. Here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here are a few examples.

On Instagram, she wrote an extensive text on the subject. She commented on the temperature of the country, and said that the fire did not result in any form of political action”. But we took the opportunity to get the feel for the general australian population, and all of the people affected by the fires.

The Retrieved-it also checks out the content that is similar.

