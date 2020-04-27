“You haven’t seen nothin ‘ yet,” says Greta Thunberg, before He

In this instance, the Swedish But Thunberg a crowd of about 10,000 protesters have marched in the swiss city of Lausanne, on Friday, before many of them go to the He in the next week to challenge political and business leaders in the fight against climate change.

The 17-year-old, who launched the movement #FridaysforFuture, which has sparked worldwide protests against climate change, has denounced the lack of government action to cut the emissions that cause global warming, before it’s too late.

“Well, then, we are now in a new year’s eve and we are entering a new decade and, up until now, during the course of that decade, we have seen no sign of any action on climate the actual it is coming in and what needs to be changed,” said Greta Thunberg, in a speech in Lausanne (switzerland).

“The leaders of the world, and those who are in power, and I’d like to tell you that you haven’t seen the last of anything… And this is the message you will be taken to the World Economic Forum in Davos, switzerland, next week.” The protesters held signs with phrases such as: “Wake up and smell the forest fire,” and “It’s late, but it’s not too late to change.”

Hundreds of activists take the train to the end of the week, and then will march to the Klosters, near Davos. But Thunberg’s going to participate for the second year in a row for the meeting, and will be participating in two events.

The risks created by climate change and environmental destruction are high on the agenda of policy makers for the decisions that you are preparing to go to a meeting in 2020, the world’s elite in Davos, switzerland, in the swiss alps, according to an annual survey conducted by the organisers of the event.

The meeting this year will be held in the context of some of the worst bushfires in Australian history. Even though the government has avoided establishing a link with climate change and fire have increased concern in the public about global warming.

The past year has been the second-hottest on Earth since the beginning of the records, and that the world should prepare for weather events, more extreme cases, such as the forest fires that affected a large part of the Australian reported this week, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United states of america.

“We have… an alliance that is planning on in the next week, in 20 different countries to say, ‘your time is up ” for the World Economic Forum in Davos,” said the activist in kenya Njoki Njoroge Njehu of the crowd at the Palace.



