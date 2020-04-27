Younes Bendjima won Kourtney Kardashian’s for the children

Younes Bendjima has captured the hearts of Kourtney Kardashian over to his sons. The model, 26-year-old is only focusing on the children in the family, her relationship with Scott Disick.

And to prove that the two renewed from time to time, the relationship is that Younes has returned to live with their children, a socialite, and businesswoman.

Recently, the youngest son of the founder of Poosh, According to Disick, it made five years ago (14), and the model gave him a super-cute shoes for this special day.

In a post, now deleted from his Instagram Stories, Younes shared a photo of It, very happy to receive your brand new pair of shoes from Prada brand, which has a value of US$ 590 (R$ 2,400). At the bottom of the photo, written in bright red were the words: “Happy birthday to you, little prince.

It is not clear whether he also made a gift to the eldest child of Kourtney, Mason, who is having a birthday on the same day as his brother.

And in celebration of the Christmas from the family Images, the model did not run out, and they shared a table with Kourtney and their children. In the clip, which he shared through the Stories of Instagram, you are in for Penelope Disick, and he’s playing with a little girl who is having dinner at his side.

Dating

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with Younes for the two years before they split up at the start of 2018, but it has now become clear that they never stopped to talk.

Even though both of them try to hang out with other people, and more often than not they changed the comments around the social networks, and you now have renewed your relationship.

A source commented to the journal-Star: “Younes is a bad habit that Kourtney can’t get out. They have never failed to see each other. They do this all the time”.

One informant also commented that they were coming out of ‘no compromise’, but it seems like things are getting serious again.