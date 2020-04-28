6 movies that are as much of a show – – – News in film

The productions that are available in the movies are a good choice for those who feel a longing to attend concerts and musicals.

At the time of the quarantine, their lives, and music is becoming more and more common. And even if they do they are amazing, there is nothing better than the feeling of being part of a crowd, listening to artists and bands to play their music at full volume. And because of this, we have divided the six of the best musical films so you have to kill the longing of the show.

Some of these include the cinebiografia by the legendary Elton John, this classic The Moulin Rouge and exciting Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicles the history of Freddie Mercury. All of them are available to you in the Movies. Please see the following:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

The cinebiografia of Freddie Mercury it is an essential experience for any fan of the Queen. In the film, we follow the evolution of the iconic rock band, and also the personal dramas experienced by their lead singer.

The film is full of moments on the water. Chief among them is the re-creation of the performance by Queen at Live Aid, which is the same as the display in 1985. You can check out the moment below:

In addition, the production won four academy awards, including best actor for Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury. You’re not going to lose this one, right?

2. Rocketman

Rocketman it portrays the career of Elton John at the time. For the singer it was not easy to get in the spotlight, let alone stay in them. Rejected by his family, his childhood, the artist has also faced a boycott on the music industry, which led him to develop an addiction to the drug.

However, in spite of all these difficulties, the Album failed to register his name in the history of music. His voice, thrilling and clothes, and the height passed down through families, and continues to inspire many artists.

And in the movie, and the director, Dexter Fletcher (High-Flying) is capable of displaying all of the ups and downs of the singer’s way of moving, colored, and, of course, very cheesy.

3. La-La Land

La-La Land it is one of the oldest musical highlights from the past few years. In it, Sebastian’s (Ryan Gosling) and Alice (Emma Stone) lives in a big novel, in the city of Los Angeles. He wants to open a jazz bar, and she dreams of being an actress, is successful.

The two will fight for his dreams in a production that pays homage to the great classic musicals of the golden age. The movie has excellent songs (such as the City Of the Stars, which won the academy award) and a picture that conjures up all the magic in the world.

4. Tim Maia

Babu Santana, the cult of rational culture (Movies)



The film about the iconic Tim Maia it is produced by Babu Santana, who recently participated in the reality show Big Brother Brasil. In it, we follow the rise of the singer rio de janeiro, his reign, his music, and at the end of his life, at the age of 55 years of age or older.

5. The Moulin Rouge

The Moulin Rouge comes with Christian (Ewan McGregor), a poet who moves to the bohemian neighborhood of Montmartre, in Paris, france. While there, he discovers a night-club the Moulin Rouge, which also influences the social and cultural life of the region.

The site functions as a world apart, with performances and luxurious style of the burlesque, which hipnotizam all of your visitors. And in the midst of all the wonder of this new reality, and the scene where meets Satine (Nicole Kidman), for whom he quickly falls in love with.

6. Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! he won many fans around the world to bring you the classic songs of the ABBA to the big screen. In the story, the bride needs to find her real father before the wedding. To do so, he or she will use a variety of music, the iconic band’s Swedish, which dominated the charts around the world.

It is now only turn the volume up and prepare the hall for this performance of “Dancing Queen” and “Fernando”. Just not worth it to bother the neighbors, and the world?

If you liked the movies, the Movies offer a cinelist “Movies are as much of a show” with most productions of the like. Just sign in to it to recover some of the energy of the concerts and festivals that we love so much.

