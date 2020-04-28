A blonde, out of the fringe: Hailee Steinfeld is a homelessness in a new music video!

A very cute Hailee Steinfeld has released the music video for Most Girls at last, on Tuesday (23/5). In addition to the music, superlegal – it talks about how every girl is different, with her own style and personality, and at the same time, as each of us is a special, one more thing on the video that caught our attention: the american actress and singer, usa The FIVE-hair –among them , a blonde and a brown-with a link! Come and see all of them.

Hailee begins to clip it. Hailee: big hair on her natural color, corrugated, and so on.

After that, she’s the banker, the practitioner, and it has braids boxeadoras. The whole of the game!

And then came the first radical change! What about the version of blonde? We love the combination with the red lipstick!

Continuing on… we reach the place of Hailee from the the coke high, and the fringe-curtinha – applies to all states.

To wrap up, bam! She’s betting on the purple hair (background-grey) caught in a high ponytail. The trancinha of the root is at the top of the head, it gave a vibe of a half-Aryan to look, isn’t it?

If I see all of them together?

Yes, it is the interpretation of the many girls on the all of which Most Girls to speak.

What is your favorite visual?



