[Alerta Spoilers] “Game of Thrones”: Kit Harington, and Maisie Williams, react to the criticisms about the series finale: “you Can f****”

“I do not care, I do not care”! It’s more-or-less as soon as a lot of the cast of “Game of Thrones” is feeling the criticism about the last episode of the series, as well as his eighth of the season. As is the case with Kit Harington, and Maisie Williams. Our beloved Jon Snow, and Arya Stark shared his views on the end of the production, but they are not concerned with the countless number of fans to be unhappy with all the twists and turns of the end. “In my mind, they can f***s”said the star. Nice!

In an interview with Esquire, the Kit has been very clear about the criticism over the series in recent memory. “I think it doesn’t matter what any of you think about this season, and I don’t want to sound mean spirited on the reviews here, but this critical that you spend half an hour talking about this season and make your judgment on that, in my mind, they can f***s”shot.

For our Snow, it’s all about the cast and crew to be happy in the end because they are first and foremost fans. “Now, if you all are down with that, I don’t give a damn, because all they have tried to it’s fullest. This is how I feel. In the end, no one is a greater fan of the show and what we are and what we are doing to ourselves. It’s all we can do, really. And I was just happy to make it to the end.” you added to it.

As Maisie, through the social networks, it said if you care only about one thing: the environment! “I’m just here for the memesshe wrote on her Twitter account. It wasn’t until thousands of fans to leave their opinions of the many pranks out there. And who’s to say that the Brazilian has been left out? As it turned out, there were a lot of jokes to cover up his disappointment. Right now, we should just laugh about it, right? Great. Check out some of the responses:

just here for the memes — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 20, 2019

After the live they have ALWAYS DREAMED of.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VzV8fI7FtY — Brunno Gomes (@brunno_olivgoms) May 20, 2019

Thinking about it, I thought that the Result was going to be the biggest and best series in the history of it, and now seeing that the end is worthy of a novel in the 7th trying to surprise you #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/DKFy36DS2u — strangis fings (@_hugobaltar) May 20, 2019

Characters will be random, which claim to the throne more than the Money pic.twitter.com/ZWboNhMhs9 — jeremoca (@jownlock) May 20, 2019

I’ve read the script for the final result: I only believe seeing I saw that the script was right#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lEjlfQwiAY — camila (@tvdollg) May 20, 2019

As it is, but don’t think that the players will not have difficulty in accepting the fate of the characters who played for eight seasons on the acclaimed HBO series. Emilia Clarke, our eternal, Daenerys Targaryen, was in shock. when you find out that all of the fighting for the queen, for the hotly contested position as the leader of the Seven Kingdoms, and to make albania a killer — and, eventually, lead to death. “What, what, what, WHAT?” Why did you come out of nowhere. I’ve got pasma. Yes, absolutely, I never thought this would happen”he told the actress in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, recalling the reaction he had when he read the script. And if we do not own his sister happy, who are we? Lol