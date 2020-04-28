Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, are taken out of the studio after a bomb threat – and More

Actors, Angelina Jolie, and Richard Madden. Photo: Instagram/@angelinajolie_offiicial/@maddenrichard

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden it took them a scare during the filming of the The Eternalthe Chief, on an island in Spain.

This is because, according to the newspaper The Suna bomb has been found on the site.

Of the two, and the whole of the crew were on the island of Fuerteventura, in the Canary islands.

“It was terrifying. The pump could be out there for decades untouched, but who knows what could have happened,” said a source to the publication.

A new anti-pump has been used to verify the location and try to defuse the bomb. Apparently, the hospital does not offer a risk, however, they had to leave in a hurry.

The release of the new feature that is planned for the 5th of November, in the year that is to come. The film, which is one of the main projects of the Disney, the future of the studio, Marvel, has, in the direction of the chinese-Chloé Zhao, who received a good rating from the critics, with Rt is the Targetfrom 2017 at the earliest.