as a daughter, Shiloh, turned into a boy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they are splitting up. Over the years, they have formed one of the couples is the most beloved of Hollywood, and it’s also one of the most beautiful among all celebrities around the world. It was, after all, is a beautiful the familywith a total of six childrenthree of them are adopted and three are biolôgicos. The parents of six children, with whom they would like to continue adding to the memories, and the sharing of their time, in spite of the separation.

Shiloh only responds to the name John

The first biological child of the famous couple is Shiloha beautiful young girl, blonde and blue eye, which, from very early on, she began demanding to be dealt with by the Johnrevealing to everyone that he was a little boy. At first, the parents would have tried to make the little girl was dressed like she wanted it, but not know whether or not it would be with this idea for the front.

The truth is that this is exactly what has happened. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s it never has changed his mind and went on as if feeling for a young boy living in the body of a young girl, and at the end of April, she had started the hormone treatments to bring about a change in the gender he or she wishes. This, despite the fact that she is still only 13 years old.

According to some rumors, the father, Brad Pitt, there would not have been in accordance with the treatment at this stage of your daughter’s life, believing it is still too early for a child to wade through all of this. On the other hand, the mother of Angelina Jolie, I would have been totally in favor of this idea, having her taking on all the costs.

Now it is Shiloh you always come up with a restaurant that is easily identified as the clothing of the little boy, with short hair, don’t accept any more of his baptismal name. It wants to be called John, it just. “He wants to say to John or Peter”revealed that Brad Pitt has a few years on the show, She explained Winfrery, in the United States.

Children are increasingly looks like Brad Pitt

One of the last public appearances by Angelina Jolie, with her children at the premiere of the filmBad‘ at which time, John accompanied his mother, is surprised with the appearance huge of their parents. The child appeared as well, smiling at the red-carpet, nothing to be bothered with all the cameras and all the attention is on him and his brothers and sisters.

According to many fans, the family Jolie-Pitt, some of the features of the face of John, such as the lips or the eyes, are the same as those of Angelina Jolie. As for the hair, and the acts of John, if it seem to his father, Brad Pitt.