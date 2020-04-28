Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne do the tattoos in honor of one of the other

Much love!!! Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne both got tattoos in honor of each other! The actress wrote the word “squish,” which is the nickname of the model, close to your hip, in a letter to superfofa! Ever the Guy decided to tattoo the letter “a” on her rib cage – and you’ll have a lot of people think that the letter chosen is a reference to the Pretty Little Liars. Is this the case?

Just look at how pretty the tattoo of a Dildo:

It is worth noting that the “squish” means “for being crushed” – in Portuguese, a nickname for the model is explained to be on account of your pretty face when I was a kid. “My head was half in her, half his face,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram.

The tattoo of the Guy that showed up in one of the photos in his essay for the magazine Marie Clairein which we can clearly see the “A” is highlighted in red:

It acknowledged that the style of the letter? A lot of fans found it very similar to the signature of The W! Was it an inspiration? It’s probably a tribute to his girlfriend, because He had another tattoo with the initials of the Guy is exactly in the same place on the body.

Love it!



