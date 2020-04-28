Attorney, to his Wife reveals that She Heard cried, yelled, and refused to give a deposition in the divorce proceedings – Monetary

+



Actress Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

She Heard and wept at the hearing of the divorce, and she refused to testify under oath on the sabbath, according to the counsel of his Wife. In the legal papers filed by the lawyer of a Wife, Laura Wasser, to the People they claim they Heard it came to their hearing, from 10 am to 11: 50, but I never went into the living room to lay down.

Johnny Depp and Ambder Heard (Photo: Getty Images / Twitter)

The documents allege that Heard has refused to leave an office that is adjacent to the living room and to the testimony, and that, in spite of the various attempts in the course of the day, the team that the Wife could not get her to speak to you. As the offices are made of glass, transparent, Wasser claims that she would “definitely” look “She was crying and pacing frantically in his conference room, and a separate, or yelling and screaming all the time and laughing at other people.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in Diary of a Journalist a Drunkard (2011) (Photo: Handout)

Wasser adds, “she seemed to be manic, and irrational,” and that “it has complied with the lawyers She’s trying to reason with her in the course of the day.” The attorneys for the Wife also alleges that the team Heard it never handed over the requested documents. His team is now asking for an order that prohibits Heard of a witness when the case is on the trial, or of a resignation, until a case of domestic violence.

Actor: Johnny Depp (Photo: Getty Images)

But a source close to Heard a story on the day. “Even though She was ready, willing, and able to go forward with the hearing, it was not accepted by the lawyers of Johnny,” said a source in the People. “She had waited for 10 hours, and in no time, She had refused to start in the states. There is nothing preventing the attorney for Johnny from the start of the hearing, and during this time period.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

During a conference call on Tuesday for the hearing of the restraining order from his Wife, the judge, Carl H. Moor, ordered that She Heard his statement on Friday, the 12th of August. Wife was going to testify the next day. At the hearing, in and of itself, and was originally scheduled to begin on the 15th day of August, has been postponed to the 17th of August, and a restraining order against the Wife was re-issued up to that time.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.