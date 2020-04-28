‘Body shaming’ and Actors such as Robert Pattinson, and Gal Gadot to suffer in order to be “heroes”

The term is new, but the practice has proliferated in the world of geek

It’s been a while, and that the bodies of the actors are ever investigated by the fans, so to meet a standard of aesthetic, which is considered as “coherent”. And when it comes to heroes, it makes it virtually unattainable.

In addition to this practice, mainly when it comes to female characters, and the actor Robert Pattinson it is the latest victim of the ‘body shaming‘.

This is in retaliation to the body and others that it does not meet the aesthetic standards of those who practice this type of violence. And it seems that it has come to the world of the nerd. They are critical of derogatory related to the physical bearing of the person, that might cause her shame (shaming), they cross the line of sight heavy-duty, and go on the offense in directly to the interpreter.

We already came across with this, when the actress Brie Larson she played the heroine in The Marvel (read more about the event on our the article). At the time, the buttocks of the actress has been the target of criticism without substance. Clearly, we had a case in the show Gal Gadot, which has been criticised heavily for being lean and more muscular in the least to interpret: Diana Prince, of the eternal Wonder Woman.

They told me I was too skinny and that my boobs were too small. I am lucky that there is nothing in my life was instant. When I was younger, it took the criticism very seriously. But now, for the most part, I have fun. The real amazons had only one breast so as not to disrupt the time-of-use of the bow and arrow. Then it’s not going to be a real girl.

However, in the case of the most recent we’ve had Robert Pattinsonthat it is constantly being referred to as ‘the chicken was sick, too skinny ” among other insults, because it does not meet the aesthetic standards of the expected to Bruce Wayne, and that although it may seem obvious, we must point out: for a fictional character.

The problem of the “geek-toxic”

In addition to this, practices such as these are only likely to cause noise, which detract from the self-esteem of the actor himself, or even to the success of the film, given that those reviews are mixed due to considerations of analytical performance and achievement.

In the world of the nerd, you are boring. Pain in the ass. learn more about “geek-toxic” here)

For this reason, it is time for us to hand in the aesthetic, with the bodies of others, and in returning to take advantage of greater completeness to the work, the talent of the cast and, of course, is our favorite.