Brad Pitt’s make fun of Brexit and the departure of the prince Harry of the royal family

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
17


Brad Pitt it is proving to be a prankster of a hand-full of this season’s awards shows. After the speeches, the well-humoardos in the The Golden globes and in the The SAG Awardsthe star wrote the lines to animate to say thank you for the trophy, which he won for best actor in a supporting role for his performance inOnce upon a time in… Hollywood“in the AUCTIONit happened on Sunday, in London, england. In The absence of an ex of Angelina Jolie, it was up to Margot Robbie, who also is in the cast of the film, it is the job of climbing up on to the stage and read from the writings of the Interview.

Britain's prince William and Kate Middleton, Photo: Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage
Britain’s prince William and Kate Middleton, Photo: Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Hey, England, I have heard people say that you have just become a single. Welcome to the club,” he began, the australian actress. “Wishing you all the best in agreement of the divorce.

In addition to the fun of the Brexitthe actor also joked about the departure of the prince Harry of the royal family. “He said he’s going to call this one (premium) Harry, because you’re really, really excited to get him back to the United States,” he said, Margot, adding that his words were not his own.

The britain’s prince William and Kate Middleton they were caught laughing at the jokes.


The Auction, the great festival of the cinema in England, it happened on the night of the final on Sunday, march 2, and had the distinguished presence of britain's prince William and Kate Middleton Photo by: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The Auction, the great festival of the cinema in England, it happened on the night of the final on Sunday, march 2, and had the distinguished presence of britain’s prince William and Kate Middleton Photo by: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The duchess of Cambridge, wore a look of Alexander Mcqueen, who is already dressed in a holiday resort ocaisão Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images
The duchess of Cambridge, wore a look of Alexander Mcqueen, who is already dressed in a holiday resort ocaisão Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images.
Renee Zellweger, Prada Photograph: Karwai Tang / WireImage
Renee Zellweger, Prada Photograph: Karwai Tang / WireImage
Margot Robbie, from the Chanel, Photo by TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Margot Robbie, from the Chanel, Photo by TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Scarlett Johansson in Versace Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson in Versace Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan, in Gucci Photo: Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan, in Gucci Photo: Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Olivia Colman, Alexander McQueen Photo by TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Olivia Colman, Alexander McQueen Photo by TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Charlize Theron in christian Dior Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Charlize Theron in christian Dior Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith, Gucci Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith, Gucci Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Laura Dern, Valentino Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Laura Dern, Valentino Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Go with him mr. Harris, for Michael Kors Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS)
Go with him mr. Harris, for Michael Kors Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS)
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage
Emilia Clarkede Schiaparelli-Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Emilia Clarkede Schiaparelli-Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Lily-Rose Depp, out of a Chanel Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp, out of a Chanel Photo by: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
READ MORE:  So the days of quarantine-Jennifer Lopez and your family pass! – NEWSPAPER OF THE CUBAN
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here