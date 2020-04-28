Brad Pitt’s make fun of Brexit and the departure of the prince Harry of the royal family

Brad Pitt it is proving to be a prankster of a hand-full of this season’s awards shows. After the speeches, the well-humoardos in the The Golden globes and in the The SAG Awardsthe star wrote the lines to animate to say thank you for the trophy, which he won for best actor in a supporting role for his performance inOnce upon a time in… Hollywood“in the AUCTIONit happened on Sunday, in London, england. In The absence of an ex of Angelina Jolie, it was up to Margot Robbie, who also is in the cast of the film, it is the job of climbing up on to the stage and read from the writings of the Interview.

Britain’s prince William and Kate Middleton, Photo: Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Hey, England, I have heard people say that you have just become a single. Welcome to the club,” he began, the australian actress. “Wishing you all the best in agreement of the divorce.

In addition to the fun of the Brexitthe actor also joked about the departure of the prince Harry of the royal family. “He said he’s going to call this one (premium) Harry, because you’re really, really excited to get him back to the United States,” he said, Margot, adding that his words were not his own.

The britain’s prince William and Kate Middleton they were caught laughing at the jokes.