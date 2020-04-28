Brad Pitt’s refusal of Caesar’s Honorary

For the first time since its inception in 1976, the award ceremony of the Césars, which will take place this evening in Paris at the Salle Pleyel, there will not be any honorary award

According to the Le Parisienthe american, Brad Pitt has been approached for a couple of weeks to receive this award, succeeding Robert Redford, but after you have accepted the offer from the Academy, he moved away from the distinction made recently. The other american stars have been made by the Academy, but the negotiations were not successful.

So, this is the 45th edition of the Césars don’t have the famous distinction of the honorary award. They are the multiple controversies that have affected the organization of the Césars in 2020, and in particular to the nomination of Roman Polanski, by the I do not accuse (it got 12 nominations in total). A group of members of the Academy, stated that ” the process of selection of the movies, who are appointed to be “thethe elitist and closed“that led to the resignation of the director of the institution, governed by Alain Terzian, the just a few days of the ceremony. The producer, Margaret Menegoz, at the head of the famous Les Films du Losangehe has assumed the leadership of the acting from the Academy, to organize a new general assembly next spring.

Led by Sandrine Kiberlain, is the 45th edition of the Césars, will be presented by Florence Foresti.