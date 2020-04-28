Brawl in the family: Kourtney is the comment to be controversial about a reality show of the Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian has returned to the reality show, the Kardashians, referred to as a Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has made popular with his family, after he announced that he wanted to retire, and even took it in the face and beatings with her sister, Kim.

However, she has now said that it is “a toxic environment”, including the people who record in their homes or in daily activities, triggering more stress.

Sparks will fly

Originally, she announced that she was tired of participating in the program, and that he would prefer to dedicate yourself to being a mom, it is also a demanding job to her, it’s a question that has brought criticism from the followers of his family.

“Right now I’m shooting for, perhaps, two days a week, because I don’t want to be in a toxic environment. I’m feeling a lot better by paying attention to my kids, Poosh, and the things for which I am very excited,” said Kourtney Kardashian for Glamour Magazine.

The program premiered in 2007, and since then she was part of the side, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, depicting aspects of their everyday life, and expensive.

In the model, and entrepreneur of 40 years, showed his discomfort on the 26th of march, via Twitter, when a follower tweeted, “Kourtney Kardashian’s need to get out of the show! I’m so sick of it don’t want to shoot, ” to which she replied, “I’ve done it, I want it all”.

I did. Bye. https://t.co/xIMBK8egDJ — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 27, 2020

In fact, in the very first episode of the new season of Kim and Kourtney if they attack you physically in the middle of a misunderstanding.

“The opening game of the season, the 18-aired this Sunday on E! It’s hard for me to watch the first two episodes, but it’s in the darkest moments, that the growth takes place. I finally got up the courage to change what we don’t do any more. It brought him happiness, and to put my time and energy on what is important to you. You choose your happiness!”, he wrote Kourtney later on in Instagram.

Source: Mariangel Ferrebú / Nueva Mujer.