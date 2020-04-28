Britney Spears makes a post, the mysterious, and the fans like to get pregnant again – Monet

+



Singer Britney Spears with her boyfriend (Picture: Instagram)

Britney Spears has been very active in the social networks lately, and one of his recent blog posts have generated rumors that the singer might be pregnant with her third child. At the end of the week, Britney spears tweeted a cute picture of the three of the rose into your account in Instagram, with three of the emojis in the caption, and the fans immediately began to wonder if the photo had a special meaning, and some of them even said that the singer could be hinting that she’s pregnant for her third child.

find out more

As many fans know, Britney spears is mom to two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, from a relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. But it’s Britney’s boyfriend, seriously, the dance, Sam, Asghari, for some time, and a lot of fans have commented on the possibility that, with a lot of enthusiasm. The “third child.”, one of the followers of Britney, she wrote in the comments section. “She’s pregnant,” said the other. “Pregnant,” another fan agreed, adding an emoji of a pregnant woman in the comments. “OMG… are You pregnant?”, he asked with a huge fan following.

Most recently, she appeared in the social networks, on the grounds that the planet would be changing the pictures of it. Britney told her followers in a video on Instagram, the pictures that the paparazzi took of her made her look a lot fatter than it really is. “No one seems to question that the images of the paparazzi are fake, and if the competitors are of the things in the pictures, and the stories are actually real?”, asked Britney in the video. “Yesterday I went swimming and it looks like I’m 20 pounds higher than where I am now. That is the way I am right now, and I’m thin as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”, said.

At the beginning of this year, Britney spears has spent time in a mental health facility, and in accordance with the Peoplethe singer was still dealing with serious emotional issues, and working with doctors to ensure that they receive the proper care and medication.

Singer Britney Spears with her two children (Photo: Instagram)

Sam, Asghari, and Britney Spears (Photo: Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.