But Thunberg becomes a character of fairy-tale children’s





The young activist, the Swedish Greta Thunberg, at age 16, he became a character in a fairy tale illustrated for children). The book shows the Swedish, trying to save a forest that is “threatened by the activities of Giants.”

Also known as But on and on the Giantsthe book has 32 pages and was written by Zoe Tucker, and illustrated by Zoe Persico. The launch took place in November in the United Kingdom, and the purchase of the publication, is bound to make a donation to the NGO in the Rest of Italy.

The book also introduces to young readers some of the tips to assist them in the fight against climate change. Among the tips contained in this book is that it suggests that they will be able to get the maximum information on the subject, and another to encourage young people to walk further on foot or by public transport.

The 16-year-old has been selected by the u.s. magazine Time as “person of the Year” in 2019 at the latest. Thunberg, is a leader in the global movement of students and to combat climate change.

She has gained her international attention after the start of the protest weekly outside of the the Parliament of Sweden, and to inspire millions of young people in the fight for climate action on Friday in a campaign called “Fridays Are the Future”.

The Swedish has already made statements in a number of international events such as the World Economic Forum and the Conference on the Climate of the united nations. However, it has also been the target of criticism by leaders such as the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who called it "hysterical", as well as the head of State of brazil, Jair, jair bolsonaro, that was Actually the "pirralha".






