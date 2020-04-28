Cameron Boyce died for the cause of the seizure, reveals post-mortem examination – 30/07/2019

A post-mortem examination carried out by a coroner in Los Angeles confirmed that the actor Cameron Boyce died on the way, “unexpectedly, during a crisis of epilepsy”.

The family of the actor, who passed away in July at the age of 20, he had already declared that the seizure was the cause of the seizure that led to his death. In the official press release posted at the website of the People, the family members of A confirmed, for the first time, the star of Disney’s the suffering from this disease.

Cameron Boyce began early in his career. It was released in theaters at the age of 8 years old, in the movie Power of Fear and Control, 2008. In the same year, he appeared on TV for the first time on General Hospital: Night Shift, the series is derived from the traditional novel, the american, in the video for the band Panic! Even the hard Disk.

Cameron Boyce, Adam Sandler in the movie “grownups 2” (2013) Image: Divulgalção

In 2010, he starred with Adam Sandler in it. The production, which opened the door to A, which in the following year, he began to be cast in a production of the Disney Channel. He appeared in episodes of Good Luck Charlie! and At the Rate prior to the premiere, as Luke Ross on Jessie, a series that ran from 2011 to 2015, which would allow it to be well-known to the general public.

In 2015, the actor was cast as Charles in the Seed, telefilme, centered on the lives of the children of Disney villains. The production has become a phenomenon of the public projecting even further, the name of the actor. Her first protagonist role came in the year 2015, in the series a Guide to a Gamer for Almost All of that was left up in the air for two seasons.

In addition to his acting career, Boyce was also involved in social causes. He has been involved with the NGO, Thirst Project, which supplies clean drinking water to communities in need.