Cara Delevingne wore her hairstyle done with stationery! Hi?

Fashion-forward, that is, Cara Delevingne loves to be daring with their outfits. Most recently, at the premiere of the series Carnival Row in Los Angeles, california it just took a few of the things that we can find in stationery shops and stores in style, armarinhos to… and the hair and we’re not talking about the glitter!

Together with the hair stylist, Mara Roszak, the american actress has created a style of hair that is practically a work of art. It’s in a pony tail low, only the top portion of the wire has been fastened separately from each other (note that the section in the back was partially twisted). On top of that, they were placed in the ribbons, color in the lines, which cut across all the wires. The image below, it is easy to understand!

Details: in addition to everything else, the main character of the hair were a perfect match with the make-up of the eyes to the Face, purple smudge on the top, and an orange flush to the lower lashes. Wow!

In Carnival Rowshe will interpret the character in the Vignette Stonemoss. In the series premiere on August 30 on Amazon Prime.



