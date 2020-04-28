Chris Hemsworth ‘robbed’ of 5 the hammer of Thor on the set, the second wife of the actor

Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, revealed who her husband is, let us say, no to spread, the more artifacts in the nordic region in the home. According to Pataky, the actor who plays “Thor” in the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics, they have “stolen” the five replicates of the Asgard on the set of the film.

In an interview with the radio program, australian, Fitzy & Wippa, Pataky said that Hemsworth took it to a new version of the hammer of Thor every time he played the character. “He’s always the pick of the best seats in the house” joke.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of the God of Thunder in ” Thor: Love and Thunder, which has a premiere date to November 5, 2021.

