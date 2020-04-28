Chris Pratt says Jurassic World 3 will be the “biggest and best” of the franchise

In the face of the news that Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum reprisarão his roles in Jurassic Park: The Dinosaur Park in Jurassic World, the 3, the fans were excited. Even Chris Pratt.

In his official profile on Twitter to the star of the new franchise, appears to be the return of the trio from the original, and even has a new movie that has been directed by Colin Trevorrow, it will be the greatest of all time.

Recommended content: