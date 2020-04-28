Contact lenses of the Future is impressive due to the similarity with Angelina Jolie

Anyone who sees it Future taking a stroll through the shopping malls of the Minas Gerais state, is mixed. Barbara Moreno, 37 years old, is kids of Angelina Jolie and it works with a copy of the last work in the show. Mining wear of the tooth fairy, and has been a huge success in the doorways of the cinema to take pictures. Through social networks, the contact lenses are also impressed by the likeness to the actress.

With the world premiere of “Maleficent” And 2″. Barbara collected the reactions of the public in the places where they are invited to go dressed in character.

“She is very dear to my heart and fears as well. I’ve seen people with frightened, especially the children, and tears of emotion. Where the Future goes, the way to queue to take a picture. The whole world wants to see, up close, to touch on the wings, and the horns on the head”, says.

Barbara, aware that the manufacturing business. They are about a two hour drive of the character, in between clothes, hair and make-up.

“I tend to come to the event ready to maquiada, and dressed. The make-up is the most time-consuming, it has a lot of detail and I do like to get dressed without the hassle. I do a ‘ritual’ for me, because I have to go with the wing stuck under the clothes. If not, then the wings will not fit together. When I arrived at the place of the presence, and the wings are bolted on to the bracket and you’re done!”, he says.

Barbara Moreno is the contact lenses of the Future-Photo: Playback/Instagram

The mother of three children, Barbara, reveals that the activity has started on the birthday of one of them, as a joke, about five years ago, and it turned into a family-run business.

“It took a year for me to get to work ‘officially’ as a cosplayer. I went to Comic-Con in 2015, and since then I have not stopped. My kids like to have a ‘Mãelévola’, and you will also love it if you dress up for the game. Lis, it is 8 years old and I accompanied the princess the Aurora a few times.”