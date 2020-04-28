Demi Lovato shares a photo of behind-the-scenes-of-I-Love-Me

Demi Lovato has always been a major force in the Pop music world, and the impact of his return to the world of music is just proof more and more of it.

After almost two years of no releases due to a drug overdose that he suffered in July 2018 at the latest, it was featured on the Grammy’s with Anyone, and has released on last Friday, the single “I Love Me”.

With reference to your own to an overdose of Camp Rock, the video has made a great success, with most of the 13 million views.

Demi Lovato appears with no make-up on and it gives a lesson of self-esteem

On Tuesday (10), by taking advantage of the hype of the song, Demi shared it on his profile on Instagram with a photo of the behind the scenes of the video.

“Feeling myself is a felony,” he wrote in the caption, which in free translation would be: “I feel that I, myself, is a crime.”

Blaming the staff for neglect

Demi Lovato has opened up his heart in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her television show.

The actress and her 27-year-old came back to remind you about the overdoses, near-fatal suffered in July 2018 at the latest, and revealed that he had been on drugs when he was ‘abandoned’ by its crew.

Demi has admitted that the incident took place shortly after she broke up six years of sobriety, because it was ‘unfortunate’, and that her eating disorder made things even more difficult.

“I was sober for 19 years, during which time there was legally allowed to drink. I get to help those in need at the time, and I agree with the approach that ‘one size’, and it was the only way. So, my team has embraced this approach, and we’ve done it, and it worked for a long time, but I have realized over time, such as with an eating disorder were getting worse. Over the years, it has gotten worse each time. People are looking through my orders at Starbucks and on my bank statement… and That led me to be very, very, very sad, and my bulimia got really bad. I have asked for help, but I have not received the help I needed. I was so caught up in this position is unfortunate, I was six years sober, but he was happy. I was more unhappy than when I was drinking. Why am I subdued?”, if you asked them at the time.

Demi reminded him that he had a conversation with his team and was stunned when it’s labeled as ‘selfish’, causing problems of ‘abandonment’.

Demi Lovato wants to create a boot camp for celebrities. Understand!

“I have sent you a message, and I reached out to my team, and they said, ‘You’re being very selfish, it would ruin things not only for you but also for us,'” he recalls.

“When I found out that… of my main problems with it are the abandoned as a child by my biological father, he was addicted to alcohol, and we had to leave it, and I have vivid memories of him coming out, and then, when they first came out, played on this fear, and I felt abandoned so quickly. That night, I went to a party, there were other things in there, and it was only about three months before I finish at the hospital with a drug overdose,” she says.

Demi took the opportunity to ask people in a similar situation that you ‘take responsibility’ for themselves, and to overcome all the bad moments of their lives.

She added: “in the end, I have made decisions that have led me to where I am today, it was my actions that put me in the position I’m in and I think it’s important that I can sit here and tell you that if you are going through this, you can go through this to get to the other side, it can be a bumpy one. You’re the one on the 10th and don’t forget it. As long as you take responsibility, you you you you you can go over it and learn to love you the way you deserve to be loved,” he said.

