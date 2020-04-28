Demi Rose does not lose the opportunity to highlight your attributes

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
7




The model Demi Rose continues to waste their attributes to their followers, this time with a sexy black suit that only covers her intimate parts.

Is sitting on the shore of a small pool with a view, surrounded by nature and the background appeared the blue of the sea.

It seems that this photo is not recent for the comment shared on the photo “Where I would prefer to be”. More than 200 thousand likes and almost 2 thousand comments had the publication.

Yesterday it also impacted on their social networks when he showed a picture showing off her great ass.

