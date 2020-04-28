Dickinson: New trailer brings Hailee Steinfeld in defiance of the patriarchy – News, Seen on the web

Jane Krakowski, John Mulaney, and Zosia Mamet attend the series on the Apple TV+.

A woman ahead of her time, a legend in the history. The streaming service on Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Dickinson, who brings Hailee Steinfeld as a more modern approach with the author, Emily Dickinson.

The video shows how a young man dreams of becoming a great writer who has marked the literature, but it suffers from the prejudice of sexism and patriarchy in nineteenth-XIX. THE latest trailer also features glimpses of the guest appearances from John Mulaney (the Big Mouth) and Zosia Mamet (Girls).

Under the guidance of Alena Smith’s (of The Secret), and the cast is still composed by Jane Krakowski (From 30 Rock), Toby Huss (Halt-and-Catch-Fire)), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester, for the seafront) and Ella Hunt (Anna and the Appendix). Dickinson making his debut in the Apple TV (+1 for the month of November.